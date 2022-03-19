Maswanhise trains with Leicester City senior team

England-born Zimbabwean midfielder Tawanda Maswanhise trained with Leicester City’s senior squad this week.

The 19-year-old, who impressed in pre-season last season, is the Foxes’ Under-23s top scorer this season with eight goals.

He was pictured at the training ground with the first team, but it’s not yet clear if he will be selected in the matchday squad to face Brentford in the EPL on Sunday, after having featured for the U23s on Friday.

This is not the first time Maswanhise has been called to the squad.

He also trained with the senior squad in the pre-season, and his involvement followed just weeks after he signed a new contract.

The attacker made it to coach Brendan Rodgers’ squad towards the end of the campaign when he attained his debut appearance in the senior team in a league match against Manchester United.

