Paul Pogba loses his World Cup winner’s medal

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that he lost his World Cup winner’s medal to thieves during a raid at his house last week.

The incident occurred last Tuesday while Pogba was away with the Red Devils for their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford.

According to the Frenchman, the thieves broke into his home while his children were asleep in their bedroom. The stolen items include jewels from his mother and the world champion medal that he won with France in 2018.

“There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal,” Pogba told French outlet L’Equipe.

“What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident.

“She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked. The main thing is that my children are well.”

Meanwhile, Pogba is currently away on international duty for friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa.