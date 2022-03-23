We are treated like rock stars, says Moyo on Warriors call-ups

David Moyo says he has always felt connected to his roots whenever he comes to Zimbabwe on international duty with the Warriors.

The Hamilton Academical striker was born in Bulawayo but moved to the UK when he was still a kid. He began his football career at Northampton Town Academy before breaking into the senior team in 2012.

The 27-year-old received his first call-up to the Warriors in 2020. He was part of the squad that played at Afcon 2021 in Cameroon but did not feature in the national team’s three Group B games at the continental showpiece.

In an interview on BBC Sport, Moyo said he has always cherished the times he has been called for national duty and described the feeling as unbelievable.

The striker revealed: “It’s very hard to describe for someone who has not been there.

“But you get treated like you are rock stars, and it’s just unbelievable.

“I feel like there is no better connection in the team than going back to the people that you speak the same language, you have the same values, you grew up doing the same things.

“It’s easier for us to connect and have banter, and tell stories about the staff we have been through back home.”

Moyo, who has scored eight goals for his Scottish Championship side, also talked about his Afcon experience.

He said: “Incredible experience obviously, not many people get to experience.

“But I’m one of the very lucky ones, and I’m very grateful to have been there.”