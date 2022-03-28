Ndiraya admits getting under pressure ahead of Harare City game

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has admitted they went into the match against Harare City under pressure after their main title rivals won their matches on Saturday.

DeMbare cruised to a 2-0 win over the Sunshine Boys, thanks to second half goals from Frank Makarati and Brendon Mpofu. The victory was their fourth in a row.

Speaking after the game, Ndiraya said: “I must be honest that we didn’t have it easy.

“Harare City were tactically good and that made life difficult for us especially in the first half.

“It was also a difficult match from the physical point of view, but in the end, what is important is to win.”

He added: “It’s always difficult to win games especially when we work for Dynamos because all the teams normally bring their A-game when you play against them.”

The result put the Glamour Boys in second place with 19 points, three behind leaders Chicken Inn after nine games.