Dynamos youngster fails to travel to Europe for trials

Bill Antonio will have to wait again after missing his scheduled trial stint in Belgum.

The Dynamos youngster was invited at Pro League side KV Mechelen for assessment from the 1st of April to the 30th.

However, following a disagreement between the player’s father and the agent, the teen forward failed to secure the necessary documentation for the trip.

Explaining the rift, Antonio’s father, Nowell, said there have been differences between him and the agent, Placcedes Jefferson, who is understood to be handling the teenager’s affairs.

“The people in Belgium called and said they wanted Bill for trials to see if he has the qualities that they would want,” Nowell was quoted as saying last week.

“I feel this is a very good opportunity for Bill and as a father I can only encourage him to remain focused on his game, put in a lot of effort and give it a try because it’s all about his career.

” But the issue now is that the people who are supposed to be fronting this are not operating in good faith and there is a danger that the boy could run into problems in the future.

“As a father, I am duty-bound to avoid that at all costs because I came a long way in supporting my son’s education and his fledgling football career.

“I want Bill to be successful in his football career. I also want him to have a good education to widen career options.”

The father added:” The documentation was being done behind my back. Apparently, they manipulated Bill’s mother to get the papers signed.

“So I have asked to see the documentation pertaining to the contracts that he has signed with Prince Edward Academy, the agent and Dynamos, but they are not being availed.”

Antonio, however, seemed unmoved by the setback and went on to feature for Dynamos on Sunday. He scored a beautiful effort which won the match for his side 2-1 against Black Rhinos.