Warriors goalkeeper attract La liga interest

Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa has reportedly attracted interest from two La Liga sides.

The goalie, who is a product of the Aces Youth Soccer Academy, is currently on a half-season loan at UD Llanera from Zamora CF which expires on June 30.

Asked about the news, ACES director, Nigel Munyati, refused to give more details, he confirmed a deal was in the oven pertaining to the historic move.

“Mapisa (Martin) hopefully can secure a move into one of the La Liga clubs this coming transfer period but unfortunately I cannot divulge more on the goings-on,” the academy boss revealed to the Herald.

“I am very happy and everyone is excited to see one of our own products attracting the interests of such big teams in world football,” said Munyati.

“It is so inspiring to the up-and-coming players who should know that some of their mates are attracting world attention and it is up to them as well to prove their worth as well. Opportunities are always there.”

Mapisa has started five straight games for UD Llanera after returning to the team following a month-long absence when he was with the Warriors at this year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Mapisa has conceded just three goals in those five matches.