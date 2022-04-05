Benni McCarthy, Kaitano Tembo to work together at SuperSport United?

Supersport United are reportedly courting Benni McCarthy with a view of appointing him ahead of next season.

According to FarPost.co.za, the club has already started talks with the gaffer following his departure at AmaZulu last month.

Should both parties reach an agreement, McCarthy would then replace Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo, who is likely to be deployed to another post within the technical team.

COURTING BENNI#FARPost has it on good authority that SuperSport United are in talks with Benni McCarthy, who recently parted ways with AmaZulu. McCarthy could be joining Matsatsantsa ahead of next season. pic.twitter.com/tLwGmxVPCX — FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) March 31, 2022

Tembo has been at SuperSport United for over two decades now, both as a coach and player. He has been at the helm for the past four years.

The appointment would see the two coaches working together following their publicized bust-up during a league match in September, last year.

McCarthy was caught on camera calling his SuperSport United counterpart “broke” and claimed that Tembo had provoked him at the first place.