Kylian Mbappe weighing two transfer options, yet to decide on future

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly weighing two options as he continues to deliberate on his future.

The French striker will become a free agent at the end of the season and is now eligible to speak to other clubs after entering the final six months of his PSG deal.

He has constantly been tipped with a move away from the Parisians, with Real Madrid and Liverpool reported as his potential destinations.

But according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old has ruled out a move to England.

This leaves him with just two options, either to extend his contract at PSG or sign up for Madrid as a free agent.

The Spanish side reportedly made a £41.6million-a-year and a five-year contract offer.

