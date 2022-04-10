CAPS United edge Yadah, Highlanders draw Cranborne Bullets

CAPS United jumped into the seventh position after beating Yadah 1-0 in a matchday 11 encounter played on Sunday.
The Green Machine got their winning goal in the 38th minute through Phineas Bamusi, who slotted home a loose ball off Valentine Musarurwa’s corner-kick.
The home team managed to hold on to their lead until the end of the game but were reduced to ten-man when Marshall Machazane received a straight red card for a crude challenge on an opponent.
Meanwhile, Yadah remains in the drop zone following the result in Harare.
Elsewhere, Highlanders came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Cranborne Bullets.
Bosso conceded two quick goals in the early stages of the half and were later forced to make a tactical change just after the half-hour mark.
The team soon launched their comeback, with the equaliser coming in the 77th minute through Lynoth Chikuwa.
In another Matchday 11 encounter, Bulawayo Chiefs drew 0-0 against Manica Diamonds in Mutare.
Results
Manica Diamonds 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
Caps United 1-0 Yadah
Highlanders 2-2 Cranborne Bullets