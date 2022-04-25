Highlanders blast police after Mandava incident

Highlanders have blasted the police following the violent scenes that marred their match against FC Platinum.

The incident occurred when referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza awarded the hosts a penalty in the 82nd minute, after Peter Muduwa was adjudged to have fouled Walter Musona in the box.

Highlanders players protested the decision and their fans responded by invading the pitch targeting one of the assistant referees.

Police details were quickly deployed and a protracted standoff led to the firing of tear gas inside the stadium.

The battles continued outside the ground, while the players and officials sought sanctuary in the dressing rooms.

The match commissioner was then forced to end the game before fulltime.

Highlanders have now issued a statement regarding the incident at Mandava on Saturday.