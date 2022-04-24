Dynamos back on top as CAPS United lose in Triangle

Dynamos moved back to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table after edging out Manica Diamonds 1-0 on Matchday 12 on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys are now on twenty-six points, level with Chicken Inn but separated with a superior goal difference.

The match had a pacey start but both sides struggled to create meaningful opportunities in the first quarter-hour of the game.

The hosts broke the deadlock on minute 25 after Bill Antonio’s cross was tapped home by Emmanuel Paga. The tempo slowed down in the following moments with Manica struggling to come back into the game.

The match went to the break with Dembare leading.

The introduction of Pascal Manhanga and Timire Mamvura early in the second improved the Gem Boys’ mobility in the front and brought some threats to Dynamos.

Nyasha Chintuli was the target man, as he created a couple of good chances including the deflected shot that was saved by the keeper. He also broke free and went clear at goal but took long to release the ball and was dispossessed.

With all good opportunities coming on their side, Manica failed to get the equaliser for the remainder of the game.

Dynamos, on the other end, played deep and were quiet for the better part of the half. They never threatened until the last stages of the game when they tried to take the pressure off.

Elsewhere, CAPS United lost 2-1 to Triangle United, while Bulawayo Chiefs edged Whawha 1-0. Herentals lost their match 1-0 to Cranborne Bullets.