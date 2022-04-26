Acting Zifa boss lays out plan after assuming office

Acting Zifa president Gift Banda says he will seek re-engagement with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) following a fallout with the previous Felton Kamambo-administration.

Banda was appointed to lead the association until the next elections in December at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday. He replaced Kamambo, who was voted out along with two other administrators.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Banda said they are also working to lift the Fifa sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe football.

“The confidence given to us by the councillors, who are the custodians of the game, should be repaid by making sure that we selflessly serve football,” the acting boss said.

“What will be key is to bridge differences with key stakeholders, who are the councillors and Government through the SRC. We must make sure that football becomes the winner as we pull towards restoring our football.

“On Monday, we notified the SRC about the outcome of the meeting and ask for lifting of suspensions of the general secretary (Mamutse) and board members who were cleared by the congress.”

Banda will lead the association together with Farai Jere, Barbara Chikosi and Sugar Chagonda.