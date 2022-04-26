Kaitano Tembo rules out move to Castle Lager Premiership

Kaitano Tembo has reportedly ruled out any move to the Castle Lager Premiership following his sacking a South African side SuperSport United.

According to the Citizen newspaper, the 51-year-old is not be interested in coaching in the local top-flight, but can take a national team job if the vacancy arises.

A source close to Tembo’s camp told the publication: “The standard of the Premier Soccer League is very high and it would be taking a step back if Tembo goes to Zimbabwe.

“The only offer we might entertain is if the job is that of being the head coach of the Zimbabwean national team.”

Meanwhile, as reported Tembo recently went for an interview for the co-head coach job at Sekhukhune United, but lost out on the post to Owen Da Gama.