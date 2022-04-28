Liverpool to open contract talks with Klopp

Liverpool are set to open talks with Jurgen Klopp over a new contract that could keep the gaffer at Anfield until 2026.

Klopp’s current deal is set to expire in 2024.

Previously, the coach had indicated that he wants to leave the Reds after the end of the contract, but it is understood that his stance has softened significantly in recent months.

And this has led Liverpool to believe they will be able to convince him to extend his seven-year association with the club.

Discussions will start soon over a possible four-year deal.

According to Goal.com, Mike Gordon, the president of Fenway Sports Group, met the German’s agent, Marc Kosicke, at Anfield during last night’s Champions League semi-final with Villarreal.

The negotiations are expected to accelerate quickly in the coming days.