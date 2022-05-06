Pasuwa sets targets after signing new contract with Bullets

Kalisto Pasuwa has set his targets after signing a new contract with Malawian Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

The former Warriors international, who has won three successive league title with Bullets, signed a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Pasuwa said he wants to establish the crop of youngsters in the current squad and build a formidable side.

“We have a new project that we are building. A transformative project.

“I also want to see and prepare the young boys that we are bringing in the team and to leave them at a better level where they will be able play with senior players in the league.

“I hope with the contract extension, everything will go well with the technical team that we are having. So far we have had a good relationship and we hope for the best this year.”

The Zimbabwean gaffer won his first title in his debut season in 2019 before leading the team to another league glory in the following season.

He clinched a domestic double in December after winning the league and the 2021 Airtel Top 8 Cup.