Disappointed Ndiraya rues missed chances

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has expressed disappointment after his side dropped points against Bulawayo City on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys wasted a lot chances and only took the lead through King Nadolo after the 57th minute.

The hosts could have sealed it later on, but Albert Eonde was denied from the spot by goalkeeper Reward Muza.

Dembare were then made to rue all their missed chances after Vincent Moyo equalised for City right on the stroke of full-time.

Speaking after the game, Ndiraya said: “I am disappointed by the way we conceded today and the way we fluffed so many chances that we created.

“We lacked precision which let us down today.

“We had a moment to kill off the game with that penalty and then what did we do? We lacked leadership in the field.”

Ndiraya also questioned why Eonde was allowed to take the penalty.

The gaffer added: “Eonde is not a regular penalty taker in our team. We have got penalty takers in our team but they allowed him to take the penalty.

“But we’ve got to blame ourselves, all of us, for failing to grab maximum points today. If we had won, it was going to take us to extend our lead with four points.

“So it’s two points dropped today. It’s so disappointing but what can we do? We got this result ourselves and we just have to dust ourselves up and look ahead and look forward to the next match against Highlanders.”