Highlanders vs Dynamos: Everything you need to know

Highlanders will host Dynamos in the Castle Lager Premiership this afternoon.

The encounter is the first league installment of the Battle of Zimbabwe this season.

Here is everything you need to know about the encounter.

Competition: 2021/22 Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15

Date & Kick-off time: Sunday 15 May 2022, 3 pm CAT.

Match venue and Ticket price

The match will happen at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The cheapest ticket is going for $US3 for the rest of the ground, $5 for the wings and $10 for VIP.

Payments can be made in RTGS at the prevailing bank rate.

Only fully vaccinated fans will be allowed in the stadium.

The gates open at 11 am.

Team News

Highlanders are expected to welcome back midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku who missed the previous round. Adrian Silla will miss Sunday’s game due to suspension, while Joel Ngodzo is also out with an undisclosed illness.

Tonderai Ndiraya will have an almost full-strength squad at his disposal but boardroom issues might affect their outing on the afternoon.

The Glamour Boys’ preparations were marred by a bonus row during the build-up to the match.

Players were reportedly disgruntled over unpaid winning bonuses and this affected the team’s morale ahead of the encounter.

Broadcast Details:

The game will be available to watch on stream feed through ZTN’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

What the coaches said:

Mandla Mpofu: “The team that will make mistakes will be punished. So, my preparation is to make sure that we go into that game 100 percent fit, physically and mentally.

“But it’s important for us as Highlanders to make sure that we get those three points.”

Form and Head-to-head Stats

Dynamos top the table with 30 points from 14 games. The Glamour Boys are on a nine-match undefeated run.

This is a different story with Highlanders who last won in the league on March 27 when they hammered Yadah 3-0 at Barbourfields Stadium

However, Bosso’s performance in the tie will be something to motivate them.

The Bulawayo giants have not lost to DeMbare in a league match since 2015.