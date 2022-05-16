Highlanders provide worrying update on Tandi, player set for long lay-off

Highlanders have provided a full update on the injury of Andrew Tandi.

The defender suffered a leg injury during the Battle of Zimbabwe against Dynamos on Sunday.

Tandi was at the receiving of a rough tackle from Bill Antonio on the 68th minute.

The challenge resulted in a straight red card for Antonio.

In an update posted by the club, the player fructured his fibula, a bone in the lower leg stretching from the knee to the ankle.

“The X-ray has confirmed a fibula fracture, and he is currently under the specialist care.

“We wish him a speedy recovery,” the club said.

The injury usually requires six weeks to three months to heal.

Meanwhile, Antonio has issued a public apology to Tandi for his challenge

The Dynamos winger posted on Social Media: “I’m sorry for what happened yesterday, it wasn’t intentional. I pray and hope that you have a speedy recovery.

“I pray to God that you come back and play the game again. I am sorry and wish you a speedy recovery. God bless you, Andrew Tandi.”