“Munetsi is the best candidate to takeover Warriors captaincy”

Former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa believes Marshall Munetsi is the best candidate to takeover the national team’s captaincy following the retirement of Knowledge Musona from international football.

Musona, who captained Zimbabwe at three consecutive African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, announced his retirement from international football last week.

Speaking to NewsDay, Chidzambwa thinks Munetsi can perfectly fit in Musona’s big shoes.

“He (Musona) was a very good leader. It is sad he is no longer there, but there are others coming up. We have Marshall Munetsi, he is capable. He has played in the foreign league in France and South Africa,” Chidzambga said.

“He has matured into a better player and I think he can take over from Musona. What is important is to have someone who can handle the pressure and having played abroad, he possesses those qualities.”

Former Warriors midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha once expressed the same sentiments.

Nengomasha described the France-based midfielder as “composed and authoritative”.

He said: “Marshall Munetsi stands out among those players, I can see the future captain of the Warriors in that boy.

“He is composed and authoritative, he can play in many positions in the defence, central defence, the holding midfield role, among three defenders, he is a joy to watch.”