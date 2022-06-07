Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Leeds United star Raphinha will turn down Liverpool’s interest in favour of a move to Barcelona. Sport

Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka. Daily Mail

Inter will have a new direct contact with Paulo Dybala’s agents this week. Negotiations are ongoing and still waiting for full agreement with the Argentinian striker, who will leave Juventus this month. Fabrizio Romano

Mohamed Salah has told friends he has decided against renewing his contract at Anfield. Salah instead hopes to play out one final season at Liverpool and then join Barcelona, who have pledged to take him on a free transfer next summer.The Mirror

RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku has revealed that clubs across Europe are interested in signing him – and that he has a “decision to make” this summer. He has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United this summer. Telefoot

Newcastle United are in the market for a right winger. Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby & Watford’s Ismaila Sarr are two players they are looking at. Sky Sports

James Milner has signed a new one-year contract extension at Liverpool until the summer of 2023. The 36-year-old’s current deal was due to expire at the end of this month.

Mauro Icardi has revealed he is staying at Paris Saint-Germain next season and issued a passionate defence of his career after Italian media claimed it is under threat. Gazzetta dello Sport

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has dropped hints on social media that he may want to move to Arsenal. Daily Star

France president Emmanuel Macron has revealed he helped convince Kylian Mbappe to remain at PSG. Mbappe signed a three-year contract at the French champions, ending speculation that he could move to Real Madrid on a free contract.

Cardiff have stepped up their interest in signing Gareth Bale on a free transfer. The Sun

Bayern Munich have already put together their second bid for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, which is said to be a fixed £30m fee with £4.2m in potential bonuses. Their first offer was rejected this week. The Mirror

Newcastle United are not planning to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United this summer despite constantly being linked with a move for the goalkeeper. The Telegraph