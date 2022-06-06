Benjani reveals his targets as Ngezi Platunim Stars coach

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari says his ambition is to win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title at some point and hopes the club gives him time to implement his philosophy.

The former Warriors captain took over the reins at Madamburo two months ago, his first job as a head coach.

Speaking on Heart and Soul TV weekly show In Conversation with Trevor, the former Manchester City striker said his target is to ensure the platinum miners win the biggest club prize in Zimbabwe, in future.

“My target is to win the league,” Mwaruwari said.

“I hope and wish they (the club) can give me the time that I need. I came in when they had played nine or 10 games, they were in a good position and I need to keep that.

“In terms of my philosophy, it takes time for the team to understand what I want. I’m so glad these boys are responding well, even though we need to strengthen in some areas.

“But in this business, there is no time. Every game counts, I need to win games, I need to stay up there and to keep the team trying to win the league,” he added.

Despite a glittering football career spanning over two decades, Mwaruwari admits discovering that coaching is much harder than he initially thought.

“When I was trying to get my coaching badge, I leant a lot. I used to think coaching was just based on playing, coming back here and being given a team,” said Mwaruwari.

“But while I was there (in Europe), it was shocking you know. I discovered a lot of things that I did not know,” he added.