Mushekwi strikes against former team to break the duck


by Virjo Mufaro

Zhejiang Greentown striker Nyasha Mushekwi has scored his first goal in the 2022 Chinese Super League against his former club Dalian Pro.

Mushekwi started in the 1-1 draw and netted the equaliser in the 70th-minute.

The Zimbabwean had endured a dry start to the season after going for the first three games without a goal.

His team, however, is yet to pick a win since returning to the top-flight football this season.

Zhejiang marked their top-flight campaign early this month with a 1-0 loss to Shandong Luneng before securing a goalless draw against Changchun Yatai. They suffered their second loss of the term with a 3-1 defeat to Henan Jianye earlier in the week.

Greentown are currently sitting in the 15th place with two points from four games.

