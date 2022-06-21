Kaizer Chiefs squad overhaul continues as more players leave club

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the release of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, who has been a part of the senior team since January 2018

In a statement, the Soweto giants said: “Kaizer Chiefs and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya have come to a decision to part ways.

“The defender joined Chiefs’ development ranks before being promoted to the senior team in January 2018.”

Also leaving the club is Ramahlwe Mphahlele whose contract will not be renewed when it expires in June.

Mphahlele and Ntiya-Ntiya become the latest player to leave Chiefs during this window.

The club has already parted ways with ten other players, who include Samir Nurković, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, veteran defender Daniel Cardoso, Zambian striker Lazalous Kambole and Kearyn Baccus.

The Soweto giants also put Kenyan defensive midfielder Anthony Akumu Agay on transfer. The club will listen to offers from other interested teams.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi have since signed Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo Matlou from Swallows FC and Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu FC.

Chiefs also promoted Mduduzi Shabalala from the club’s reserve team.