Mushekwi strikes again in China

Nyasha Mushekwi scored his second goal of the season to help Zhejiang Greentown to their second win of the season on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean forward hit the back of the net in the 66th minute to double his side’s lead. The strike saw Mushekwi directly getting involved in a goal for the third successive game.

After a slow start to the campaign, the 34-year-old netted his first effort in the 1-1 draw against Dalian Pro on 16 June. He then made an assist in his team’s first league win of the season, a 4-2 victory against Guangzhou earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, the latest 2-0 result has lifted Greentown to 10th place with eight points on the log after six matches.

The newly-promoted side marked its top-flight campaign with a 1-0 loss to Shandong Luneng before securing a goalless draw against Changchun Yatai. They suffered their second loss of the term with a 3-1 defeat to Henan Jianye before getting on a three-match undefeated run.