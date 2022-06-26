Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Gareth Bale has confirmed his move to LAFC after it was reported yesterday that he had signed a one-year deal with the MLS club.

Juventus and Paris St-Germain have opened talks over a deal for Brazil forward Neymar, 30, who is also being linked with Chelsea. AS

West Ham United have made an offer to Jesse Lingard’s representatives over signing the player on a free transfer. Sky Sports

Chelsea are open to adding their Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, into a swap deal for Juventus and the Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22. Sky Sports

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of landing their number one transfer target Frenkie de Jong, with a compromise fee of about £69m likely to be reached with Barcelona for the Dutch midfielder, 25. Goal

Former Everton midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, is keen to play in Europe again when the Colombian leaves Qatari side Al-Rayyan. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have reacted angrily to reports that Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent met with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over a possible move. The Mirror

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made contact with Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, amid interest from the London club. Telegraph

Liverpool are confident that they can beat Manchester United to the signing of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham. The Sun