Another African club accused of match-fixing after 95-0 and 91-1 scorelines in league matches

The Sierra Leonean Football Association is probing four first division clubs for match-fixing after their respective league fixtures ended with bizarre scorelines.

Lumbenbu beat Kahula Rangers 95-0 away, while Gulf FC hammered Koquima Lebanon 91-1.

Lembenbu and Koquima are both vying for promotion to the top-flight league.

The West African country’s football governing body said the officials and players who were involved in the two fixtures are now under investigation.

The SLFA, who described the scorelines as impractical results, also confirmed that it plans to probe the Eastern Region Football Association.

“The general public is therefore assured that the said matter will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law,” the football association said in a statement.

@SLFA_sl investigates impractical match results from two 1st-Division matches in the ongoing Eastern Regional Super 10 League. pic.twitter.com/UtsFBrQAdu — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) July 4, 2022

The bizarre incident comes just a month after four South African clubs were found guilty of match-fixing after winning their league fixtures by big margins.

Matiyasi FC, who were vying for promotion to the Provincial ABC Motsepe League, beat Nsami Mighty Birds 59-1, while title rivals Shivulani Dangerous Tigers beat Kototo Happy Boys 33-1 on the same date.

The clubs were handed life bans from all football activities but the sanctions were later overtuned.