Jack Wilshere to return to Arsenal after retiring from playing football

Jack Wilshere is set to return to Arsenal as the new head coach of the club’s Under-18 side.

The 30-year-old announced his retirement from professional football on Friday after an injury-hit career. He was last attached at Danish side Aarhus where he spent the latter half of last season.

“I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career. From being the little boy kicking a ball around in the garden to captaining my beloved Arsenal and playing for my country at a World Cup. I have lived my dream.

“In truth, it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give. Having played at the very highest level I have always held such huge ambitions within the game, and if I am truthful I did not envisage being in this position at times.

“However, having had time to reflect and talk with those closest to me, I know that now is the right time, and despite the difficult moments, I look back on my career with great pride at what I have achieved.”

Following this announcement, The Athletic has claimed that Wilshere will succeed Dan Micciche after he left to join former Arsenal Under-23s head coach Kevin Betsy at Crawley Town.

The publication also said former Gunners defender and now the head of the academy operations Per Mertesacker handled the entire hiring process for this role and offered the job to Wilshere.

The former midfielder is rumoured to have impressed the Arsenal hierarchy when he was briefly coaching the youngsters while trying to obtain his coaching badges last season.