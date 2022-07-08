Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Bayern Munich plan to make their first official offer for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt in the coming days. Sky Germany

Chelsea have emerged as serious rivals to Manchester United in the race for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Daily Mail

Premier League clubs have been placed on red alert after Luis Suarez confirmed a deal to play in Argentina with River Plate has collapsed. The Sun

Tottenham are close to signing Barcelona’s France defender Clement Lenglet, 27, on a season-long loan. The Standard

Paris St-Germain want to sign Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, and Sassuolo and Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca, 23. Footmercato

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are next in line for new Liverpool contracts after Joe Gomez secured his Anfield future on Thursday. Daily Mirror

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27, from Manchester City. The Times

Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder has emerged as a serious contender to replace Cristiano Ronaldo should the Manchester United forward leave the club for a second time this summer. Sky Sports

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants the club’s new owners to commit everything to signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe. The Sun

Newcastle have joined Liverpool in being interested in 26-year-old Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio. Sport

Inter Milan have made their opening move for highly-rated Torino defender Gleison Bremer. Sky Italy