Ex-Warriors gaffer up for CAF Coach of the Year Award

CAF has released the final list of nominees for the men’s categories of the CAF Awards 2022.

The CAF Awards 2022 will take place in Rabat, Morocco, on 21 July 2022.

Former Warriors coach Tom Saintfiet made it to the final list of nominees for the Coach of the Year award.

The Belgian’s nomination follows after guiding Gambia to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations appearance. The Central Africans finished in the quarterfinals at the 2021 edition.

Saintfiet will be up against Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, ex-Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, ex-Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz and Wydad AC coach Walid Regragui.

The Player of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year has ten nominees each, whilst the Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year have five (5) nominees each.

Full List of Nominees:

Player of the Year

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon & Olympique Lyonnais)

Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon & Al Nassr)

Sebastien Haller (Cote d’Ivoire & Ajax)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Paris Saint-Germain)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year

Tiago Azulao (Petro Atletico)

Karim Konate (ASEC Mimosas)

Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly)

Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly)

Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly)

Achraf Dari (Wydad Athletic Club)

Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Athletic Club)

Zouheir El Moutaraji (Wydad Athletic Club)

Young Player of the Year

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso & Lorient)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana & Rennes)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Metz)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Coach of the Year

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Pitso Mosimane (Al Ahly)

Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

National Team of the Year

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Egypt

Morocco

Senegal

Club of the Year

Petro Atletico (Angola)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)