Sekhukhune asked Katsande to retire – report

Sekhukhune United reportedly asked Willard Katsande to retire and take a new role at the club.

According to The Sowetan newspaper, the South African top-flight side wanted the 36-year-old Zimbabwean veteran to become the club’s brand ambassador but struggled to find a worthy replacement in the midfield.

“Katsande was asked to retire and take the brand ambassador position, which he had agreed to, but they are not finding his replacement,” an unnamed source told the publication.

“They (the management) initially wanted Ben Motshwari from Orlando Pirates, but he is expensive, and the club cannot afford what Pirates are paying him.

“But we will see. In terms of new signings, the club is done, and I don’t see anyone coming. Even if they do, it will only be a central midfielder to replace Katsande.

“Other than that, they won’t bring any new players as they are happy with what they have currently for coach Kaitano Tembo.”

Katsande joined Babina Noko from Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of last season and made eighteen appearances to help the club fight to survive the chop in the DStv Premiership in their maiden season.