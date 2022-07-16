Highlanders lose first match under Brito, CAPS and Ngezi share spoils

Highlanders lost their first match under coach Baltemar Brito, losing 2-1 to relegation-threatened WhaWha in an eventful league encounter played at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts took an early lead through Albert Matewu in the 13th minute.

As Bosso tried to recover, Stanely Ngala received a red card which reduced the visitors to ten men just moments after the half-hour.

The red card brought more damage, and WhaWha doubled the lead through Matewu’s second goal five minutes before the interval.

Tshilamoya managed to regroup and pulled one back on the stroke of halftime, courtesy of Lynoth Chikuhwa’s effort.

The drama continued in the second period, with the home side also reduced to ten men following Matewu’s expulsion in the 48th minute.

Highlanders followed up with a chance to level terms, but captain Ariel Sibanda failed to convert from the spot with just eight minutes left.

The result put WhaWha on eighteen points, though they remained on the bottom of the log.

In Mhondoro, Ngezi Platinum Stars drew 2-2 against CAPS United.

Madamburo got their goals from Milton Makopa and Bruno Mtigo, while the Green Machine managed to squeeze a point thanks to efforts from William Manondo and Joseph Tulani.

Bulawayo City beat Tenax 1-0 to move out of the relegation zone.

Results:

WhaWha 2-1 Highlanders

Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-2 CAPS United

Bulawayo City 1-0 Tenax

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

Manica Diamonds 1-1 Herentals

Harare City 1-0 Triangle United