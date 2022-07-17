Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Manchester City have no intention of selling Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva to Barcelona this summer, with manager Pep Guardiola still viewing the 27-year-old as an important part of his plans next season. Sunday Mirror

Lisandro Martinez is in Manchester to complete his medical, work permit application and sign his contract with United. Sky Sports

Arsenal have agreed a £30m deal to sign Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, from Manchester City, with personal terms still yet to be completed. Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid are asking for around €10 million for Dani Ceballos this summer. The Spain international has a year left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mundo Deportivo

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Hugo Ekitike from Stade de Reims on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski.

AC Milan are in discussions with Tottenham about signing their 23-year-old English defender Japhet Tanganga. Calciomercato

FC Bayern have extended German international Serge Gnabry’s contract until 2026.

Manchester United are willing to be patient to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The Mirror

Juventus are in contact with Atletico Madrid about signing 29-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata. Calciomercato

Real Betis star Nabil Fekir has been offered to AC Milan. Betis are willing to listen to offers for the player but are demanding around €35 million for him. Calciomercato