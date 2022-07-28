How does the Fantasy Premier League work? We explain.

What is the Fantasy Premier League?

Fantasy Premier League is an online game in which players collect points based on how real-life footballers perform each week. A record-breaking 9.1million managers played the game last season and you can join them in 2022/23. Basically, you choose real life players for your team every game week and if they do well in those games, you earn some points. You can join in the fun this season by joining Soccer24’s community league and set yourself up to win some awesome prizes every month.

How does it really work?

You have to register first, if you are not yet registered. You can do this by heading over to fantasy.premierleague.com to register your account by submitting an email address, setting up a password and then confirming your email address. Once you have set up your account and chosen a team name you are ready to start playing.

You must pick a squad of 15 players from the 2022/23 Premier League, who score points for your team based on their performances for their clubs in PL matches. Prices are given to players based on the number of FPL points they are projected to deliver and you are limited to a budget of £100.0m for your 15-man squad. You need to fill your team with all the positions a real team would have – you’re not allowed to simply buy 11 strikers who score goals every weekend. You need goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders too, plus one substitute for each position.

How does the point system work?

Points are awarded to players for goals, assists, saves and clean sheets. Players can also earn additional bonus points in Fantasy as a reward for a good performance in a match. Your team’s points for the match round or “Gameweek” will be scored by your starting XI. But if a starting player does not feature for their club in that round of matches, the points scored by the first player on your bench will automatically be counted instead.

The same process occurs if two or three starting players fail to appear. You can also earn extra points by selecting a captain from your starting line-up. The captain’s points are doubled in that Gameweek.

It’s also worth noting that players can lose points for negative actions in real-life, such as getting sent off (-3 points) or missing a penalty (-2).

Players

You can easily buy and sell players in game. One player from from your team is allowed to be sold each game week. You can make more than one transfer each week if you like to bring in better players, but it will cost you points (four per change) if you make more than one

How to use Chips

There are four bonus chips which you can use once each throughout the season.

Bench Boost

The points scored by your bench players in the next Gameweek are included in your total.

Free Hit

Make unlimited free transfers for a single Gameweek. At the next deadline your squad is returned to how it was at the start of the Gameweek.

Triple Captain

Your captain points are tripled instead of doubled in the next Gameweek.

Wildcard

All transfers (including those already made) in the Gameweek are free of charge.

The Soccer24 Community Mini League!

Soccer24 has created a fun and interesting league for our soccer loving community. There are going to be prizes every month for the top three managers from our gracious cousins, techzim.co.zw. You can join the League automatically if you are registered by clicking this link or alternatively using using the the invite League Code: u2z1uo.

More information about the Fantasy Premier League can be found on fantasy.premierleague.com.

Editor’s Note.

Additional information and data used in this article is from FourFourTwo and the Premier League website.