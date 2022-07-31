ZIFA boss Gift Banda hits out at CAF, calls football body partial

Acting Zifa president Gift Banda has hit out at CAF after the continental football body refused to recognise the recently appointed executive led by him.

The new board started engaging CAF and FIFA in May over the lifting of the international ban on Zimbabwe football.

However, CAF informed in a letter to the FA that the sanctions are still in place and will only lift them once the stipulated conditions are met.

The orders include SRC reinstating Felton Kamambo and Joseph Mamutse and the commission withdrawing a court case against the pair.

Banda has dismissed the letter, claiming CAF is taking sides and FIFA should respond.

“Our letter was directed at FIFA and we copied it to CAF so we are expecting a response from Fifa not CAF,” Banda told The Standard.

“We don’t understand why CAF felt the need to respond, but we certainly do not want to get into a confrontation with CAF.

“For CAF to respond to a letter, which was not written to them in the manner that they did means they have already taken sides.

“We are still waiting for a response from FIFA, but we also feel that FIFA should stop engaging people who are constitutionally removed from Zimbabwe football.”