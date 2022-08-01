Billiat listed among potential players to take vice-captaincy role at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has listed Khama Billiat as one of the potential players to wear the arm-band in the absence of Itumeleng Khune ahead of the new season.

Zwane confirmed that Khune will remain the skipper following a squad revamp ahead of the coming season.

“As things stand, Itu (Itumeleng Khune) is the captain of the club,” the coach told SuperSport TV, as cited by iDiskiTimes.

“If Itu starts, he’s in the starting XI then he will definitely be the captain.

“If he’s maybe on the bench, or not part of the team on the day of the game then we will see who can lead the team.”

The gaffer listed Billiat, Zitha Kwinika, Keagan Dolly and Yusuf Maart as the potential players to deputise Khune.

Zwane added: “When you look at a player like Zitha Macheke who has been part of the team from the development then we obviously had to let him go and he came back a different player with more experience. So he has those leadership qualities and he was the captain at Stellenbosch.

“You look at a player like Keagan Dolly, you look at Khama, you look at Yusuf Maart, you look at many other players you can mention. The list is long of players who have those leadership skills.

“We are not worried about that because we will definitely have someone [as captain] if Itu is not available.”