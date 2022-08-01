Zim players based abroad round-up

Several England-based stars began their 2022/23 football season over the weekend.

Tendayi Darikwa featured for entire ninety minutes as Wigan Athletic played a goalless draw against Preston North End on Saturday.

The Warriors international retained his right-back position in the starting XI and captained the team in their first match on return to the English Championship.

The Latics earned the promotion after finishing as champions in League One last season.

Deployed more defensively, Darikwa received his first yellow card of the campaign in the 60th minute.

Midfielder Andy Rinomhota also received a booking on the opening day of the Championship season.

The Cardiff City star made his debut for the club in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich City. He started in the match as one of the central midfielders and was subbed off in the 81st minute.

QPR striker Macauley Bonne featured for thirteen minutes in the 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers, while Luton Town’s Admiral Muskwe was not part of the matchday squad that drew 0-0 against Birmingham.

In League One, Brendan Galloway was an unused substitute in the season opener versus Barnsley, which they won 1-0.

The Harare-born left-back is yet to return to full match fitness, having recovered from a severe knee injury in November 2021 that kept him out of action for the rest of the season.

Isaac Mabaya was not part of the Liverpool squad that won the FA Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday.

Instead, the 17-year-old featured in the friendly match against French side Strasbourg the following day at Anfield Stadium. The squad had several academy players and a few senior squad stars such as the Reds vice-captain James Milner, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konaté and Harvey Elliott.

In the American Major League Soccer, Teenage Hadebe didn’t feature as his Houston Dynamo side lost 6-0 to Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Warriors defender missed the game after picking up an injury in raining.