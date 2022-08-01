Zim prospect signs professional contract with English League Two club

UK-born Zimbabwean prospect Tavonga Kuleya has signed a two-year professional contract with English League Two club Doncaster Rovers.

The 18-year-old has been with Rovers since the age of 14 and made his senior debut against Scunthorpe United in the Papa John’s Trophy in November.

He was released at the end of his scholarship in May but returned to the club in pre-season to train with the senior squad after recovering from a shoulder surgery.

The injury had delayed Rovers’ decision on offering him a professional deal.

Kuleya will wear the No.30 shirt for the 2022/23 season.

Speaking after signing the contract, the Warriors prospect said: “I’ve spent a lot of time at the training ground this summer, everyone has been really positive, and it’s a good mood within the group.

“I’ve learnt a lot from spending time around the senior professionals with everything they do on and off the field.”

The youngster added: “I’m delighted to be here. The gaffer’s been important on my journey as he has taught me a lot of things.

“It’s helpful having worked with him previously. I know his style of play and what his expectations are which will help me slot straight in.”

Kuleya becomes the latest youngster with Zimbabwean links to sign a professional contract in England.

He joins Liverpool’s Isaac Mabaya, Newcastle United teenager Michael Ndiweni, Leicester City forward Tawanda Maswanhise, Gerald Sithole (Bolton Wanderers), Luther Munakandafa (Notts County) and Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield).