Watch: CAF pays birthday tribute to Khama Billiat



by Virjo Mufaro

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has paid tribute to Khama Billiat who is celebrating his 32nd birthday

In their tribute to the player, the continental football body uploaded a video featuring Billiat’s goals and skills when he was still with the Warriors.

Billiat announced his retirement last November, just a day after captaining the national side in the final World Cup Qualifiers, Group G match against Ethiopia in Harare.

The Kaizer Chiefs winger made his debut for Zimbabwe over a decade ago as a 20-year-old and went on to make 45 appearances and scored 13 goals.

He represented Zimbabwe at two AFCON finals in 2017 and 2019 and helped the team secure a spot at the 2021 edition, scheduled to happen in Cameroon in January 2022.