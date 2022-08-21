Action as it happened: Chibuku Super Cup First Round

Follow our live coverage of the Chibuku Super Cup first round action.

Fulltime:

Dynamos 1-0 WhaWha

75′ Goal!!! Trevor Mavhunga puts Dynamos ahead.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Appiah, Jalai, Makarati, Muringai, Kawondera, Mavhunga Murwira, Murera, Katema, Paga

Triangle United 0-1 Highlanders

25′ Goal!!! Stanley Ngala’s header puts Highlanders ahead.

7′ Corner kick to Highlanders, played lomg into the box, Muduhwa heads wide.

4′ Corner kick to Triangle United, played short and it ends in off side.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Masuku, Lunga, Makaruse, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ngala, Mukuli, Ndlovu.

Manica Diamonds 2-0 Yadah

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 ZPC Kariba

7′ Goal!!! Billy Verumuputs Chiefs ahead.