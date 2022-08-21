Action as it happened: Chibuku Super Cup First Round

Follow our live coverage of the Chibuku Super Cup first round action.
Fulltime:
Dynamos 1-0 WhaWha
75′ Goal!!! Trevor Mavhunga puts Dynamos ahead.
1′ Kick-off!!!
Dynamos XI: Mvula, Appiah, Jalai, Makarati, Muringai, Kawondera, Mavhunga Murwira, Murera, Katema, Paga
Triangle United 0-1 Highlanders
25′ Goal!!! Stanley Ngala’s header puts Highlanders ahead.
7′ Corner kick to Highlanders, played lomg into the box, Muduhwa heads wide.
4′ Corner kick to Triangle United, played short and it ends in off side.
1′ Kick-off!!!
Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Masuku, Lunga, Makaruse, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ngala, Mukuli, Ndlovu.
Manica Diamonds 2-0 Yadah
Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 ZPC Kariba
7′ Goal!!! Billy Verumuputs Chiefs ahead.