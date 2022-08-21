Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Watford forward Ismaila Sarr. The fee is understood to be worth more than £25m plus add-ons.

Manchester United are considering a fresh offer for Ajax forward Anthony after an initial £67.6m bid was turned down on Friday. The Athletic

Manchester United have not received any formal offer for captain Harry Maguire amid reported interest from Chelsea. Sky Sports

Casemiro is in the UK and has been having first part of his medical ahead of completing his £70m move to Manchester United from Real Madrid. Sky Sports

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is to be offered a massive new deal by the club in a bid to persuade the 28-year-old Portuguese to stay despite interest from Barcelona and Paris St-Germain. Star Sunday

Real Madrid will use the money from Casemiro’s sale to Manchester United to pursue a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. Marca

Arsenal are looking at a move for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Ukrainian striker Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. Foot Media

Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 28, is ready to terminate his Barcelona contract amid interest from Juventus. Fabrizio Romano

Serie A side Lecce has agreed to personal terms with Samuel Umtiti ahead of the loan transfer from Barcelona. Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is set to snub offers from Manchester United in a bid to secure himself Champions League football next season. Goal