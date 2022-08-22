Man United vs Liverpool: Everything you need to know

Manchester United and Liverpool will square off at Old Trafford in the English Premier League.

Both teams haven’t won any game this season going into the match.

United are currently bottom of the table, having lost their opening two matches, while the Reds are 12th, having drawn their first two games of the campaign against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Competition: English Premier League Matchday 3

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: 22 August 2022, 9 pm CAT at Old Trafford in Manchester.

TV Info:

SuperSport TV will broadcast the match live at 9 pm CAT.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will miss Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher through injuries.

Darwin Nunez is not available due to a red card suspension.

Roberto Firmino has returned from a muscle issue and Naby Keita is fully recovered from a recent bout of illness.

Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Man United Team News

Brandon Williams, Facundo Pellistri and Victor Lindelof remain on the sidelines, while Mason Greenwood is still suspended.

Man United will be boosted by the return of Anthony Martial but coach Erik Ten Hag is likely to name the Frenchman on the bench.

Predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Fernandes, Fred, Eriksen; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford.

What The Coaches Said

Jurgen Klopp: “The individual quality of United upfront is ridiculous. [I] heard Martial can play probably, now trained again and can play. He played against us a really good game, so another boy with technique and speed. Football quality in midfield, whoever lines up he will have [Christian] Eriksen, [Bruno] Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Fred… and [Scott] McTominay. There’s real quality there and then it’s just about how we deal with that.”

Erik ten Hag: “I know we are the rivals. We have to win every game but especially this game, yeah, I know. We know what’s going on when you play against Liverpool and especially when you’re Manchester United. So, of course, you have to be ready but also again you have to cut a point, you have to fight yourself into the season. But it is from game to game.”

H2H Stats

Manchester United have won just one of their previous twelve EPL games against Liverpool (D6, L5).

Form

Manchester United Premier League form: LL

Liverpool Premier League form: DD