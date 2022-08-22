Highlanders, CAPS game headlines Castle Lager Premiership M25

The Castle Lager Premiership will enter matchday 25 this weekend, with the game between Highlanders and CAPS United headlining the fixtures.

The second instalment of the Battle of the Cities will be played at Bulawayo’s Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The first meeting that was played in Harare in March ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the encounter, Bosso are in 6th place with 35 points, while the Green Machine is on number 12 with 29 points.

Elsewhere, ZPC Kariba will host Dynamos at Nyamhunga Stadium as FC Platinum travel to Baobab Stadium for a date against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Here are the fixtures: