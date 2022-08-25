Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Newcastle United have made a club record £60m bid to sign Real Sociedad’s 22-year-old Sweden striker Alexander Isak. Mail

Chelsea may move for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester. Evening Standard

Ajax are holding out for £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. Telegraph

Manchester United are plotting an outlandish £8m swoop for ex-flop Memphis Depay just five years after his dismal spell at Old Trafford. Daily Star

Liverpool have made an offer to Barcelona for 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Futbol Total

The Reds may also consider signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. Fichajes

West Ham have had a 50m euro (£42.2m) bid for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta rejected by Lyon. L’Equipe

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan.

Tottenham have offered midfielder Harry Winks to Serie A side Roma. Daily Mail

Man City CEO Ferran Soriano has played down rumors that Bernardo Silva will leave the club this summer. “There are no discussions or talks for Bernardo Silva. There’s no Bernardo case,” he told TV3.

Mauro Icardi has agreed to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Turkish side Galatasaray on loan for the 2022-23 season. L’Equipe