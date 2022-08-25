UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Everything you need to know

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place in Istanbul, Türkiye, this evening.

The group stage will be played over nine midweeks this season so the World Cup can be accommodated.

Broadcast details

The draw ceremony will be broadcast live on SuperSport TV and streamed on UEFA website and social media platforms from 18:00 CAT.

About the draw

Twenty-six teams qualified automatically for the Champions League group stage via their 2021/22 league position, while six further teams booked their places via the play-offs.

There will be no Russian teams in this season’s Champions League as part of the UEFA punishment because of the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Seeding

The qualified teams have been split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of England, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal and Netherlands. Pots 2 to 4 were determined by the club coefficient rankings.

One team from each will be picked at a time and placed in a group that will consist of four sides.

No team can play a side from their own association.

The top two teams in each group advance to the round of 16.

The third-placed sides in each group transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

Pot 1

Real Madrid (ESP, Champions League holders)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League holders)

Manchester City (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

Bayern München (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Pot 2

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

Leipzig (GER)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Pot 4

Rangers (SCO)

Dinamo (CRO)

Marseille (FRA)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Celtic (SCO)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

When are the Champions League group matches?

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, which was the venue for Liverpool’s famous comeback victory over AC Milan in 2005.