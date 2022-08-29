Official: Kadewere joins La Liga club Real Mallorca

Tinotenda Kadewere has completed his loan transfer to La Liga side Mallorca from Lyon.

The Zimbabwean striker will be on loan at the Spanish club for the entire 2022/23 season.

The deal has a buy option for Mallorca to be exercised at the end of the campaign.

The Warriors international will wear shirt number 17.

A statement by La Liga team reads: “RCD Mallorca and Olympique de Lyon have agreed the loan with option to buy footballer Tino Kadewere until the end of the season.”

Speaking after completing the deal, Kadewere said: “To be honest, I am very excited, happy and proud. It is a unique moment for me.”

He added: “I’ve been watching the last few games and I really like the way the team plays. I’m a team player. A footballer who always tries to help the team, always tries to do what’s best for the group.”

Kadewere becomes the first Zimbabwean to sign with a La Liga club.

He also joins Warriors teammate Martin Mapisa in Spain who plays in the third tier.

The transfer, meanwhile, marks the player’s fourth club in Europe after playing for Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish top-flight, Le Havre in the Ligue 2 and Lyon.