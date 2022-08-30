France coach fears Pogba family feud could affect WC campaign after Mbappe claims

France coach Didier Deschamps is reportedly concerned the feud in Paul Pogba’s family could upset the national team squad ahead of the World Cup campaign.

The Juventus star has been labelled a “coward, traitor and hypocrite” by his brother Mathias after the midfielder made allegations of blackmail against his older sibling.

Mathias published a bizarre video online on Saturday night promising “to expose” Paul, who is claiming it was an attempt to extort £11 million from him.

In the video, the big brother alleges Paul placed a curse on Kylian Mbappe via a “so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft” and that the Juve star “really wanted to shut me up completely to lie and send me to prison.”

According to French outlet L’Équipe, as cited by GFFN, Deschamps is now worried about how the claim may affect his players’ state of mind and could lead to new divisions.

The Les Bleus squad is yet to recover from the long-running saga surrounding Karim Benzema.

The national team also had another social breakdown at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after they refused to train and the squad getting banned by the FFF.