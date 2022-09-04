Kaizer Chiefs coach urges Billiat to put more effort

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has urged Khama Billiat and other attackers in the squad to pull their socks up and be consistent in helping the team to perform well.

Amakhosi dropped points on Saturday after playing a 0-0 draw against AmaZulu.

The Soweto giants missed several chances that could have stopped them from going two league games without a win.

“I think we didn’t have that killer instinct. Yes we did create enough chances you know but we were not clinical enough one,” Zwane told SuperSport TV, as cited by Goal.com.

“Two, I think we started very slow and I believe if we put them under pressure from the first whistle we were gonna get one.

“And you could see with (Kgaogelo) Sekgota, we needed consistency with that, we needed ‘Ash’ (Ashley du Preez) to do more of that and Khama (Billiat) as well.”

Billiat is yet to score this season and has only made two assists in his six appearances across all competitions.