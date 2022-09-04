Unhappy Chitembwe rues “poor show” in Herentals draw

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe expressed disappointment after his side failed to collect maximum points against Herentals on Saturday.

The Green Machine had to come from behind and settle for a 1-1 draw.

The Harare giants conceded on minute 32 through Tafadzwa Jim’s header after a slow start to the half.

An improved second half performance saw them dominating the pace but failed to secure a breakthrough until the 83rd minute courtesy of Clive Rupiya’s effort.

CAPS also got a penalty just moments before the goal after Godfrey Mukambi brought down William Manondo inside the box but Devon Chafa was denied by the keeper.

Reflecting on the outcome, Chitembwe believed his charges should have responded with zeal, having missed a few days of training due to a player strike.

The gaffer said: “The response could have been better considering that we missed three days of training.

“It is a case of three missed points, and we had better opportunities than them. That penalty miss could have changed the game.”