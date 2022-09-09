Kenya FA president back in office, paving way for the lifting of FIFA sanctions

Kenya government has given in to pressure of the FIFA sanctions and withdrew a criminal case against the President of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nick Mwendwa.

Mwendwa was forced out of the office following a directive by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and ordered investigations into the federation’s finances.

The development attracted an international ban from FIFA, who cited government interference in running the game in the East African country.

The world football body also disowned a transition committee that was appointed to takeover the operations at the FA.

After six months of investigation, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has withdrawn charges levelled against the FA boss, allowing him to resume his duties.

“Reference is made to my letter dated November 29, 2021, with regard to the interim transfer of my powers and responsibilities as FKF President to the FKF Vice President.

“In this regard, following the withdrawal of charges by the Directorate of Public Prosecution on July 8, 2022, I hereby wish to inform your good office that I have resumed my duties as the FKF president, with immediate effect, in accordance with Article 42 of the FKF constitution (2017),” reads Mwendwa’s letter to FIFA.

Once FIFA acknowledges the letter, the sanctions against the Kenyan FA will be lifted.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is still banned after failing to meet the FIFA’s orders to reinstate Felton Kamambo.

Both Zimbabwe and Kenya were banned from international football at March’s Congress in Qatar.

A new Zifa board was appointed in April but has failed to convince FIFA to lift the sanctions.