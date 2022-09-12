Zim players based abroad round-up

Nyasha Mushekwi extended his Zhejiang Greentown goal-tally with another strike versus Shanghai Shenhua

on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean became the club’s all-time leading scorer two weeks ago. He is now on forty-three goals after scoring a last-minute penalty to secure a draw for his side.

Mushekwi made the first XI in the game, his 14th start in fifteen games this season.

The 35-year-old’s season count now stands at seven goals, nine behind leader Marcao of Wuhan Three Towns.

In France, Marshall Munetsi made his seventh successive start of the Ligue 1 campaign in a 1-0 loss at Toulouse.

The midfielder played the entire match as a central midfielder.

Teenage Hadebe put a decent display on his return to the Houston Dynamo XI on Sunday after a three-week injury spell on the sidelines.

The defender played the whole game to help his side to a goalless draw against Sporting KC in the American MLS.

UK-based players were not in action over the weekend after all the leagues in that country were suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Tinotenda Kadewere’s La Liga debut was again delayed after the striker picked a muscle injury during training on Friday.

The striker was in line to make his first appearance for Real Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid on Sunday.

He had missed the previous clash against Girona due to the late processing of his clearance by La Liga.

Kadewere torn the quadriceps of his right leg and is set for a long spell on the sidelines.